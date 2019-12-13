Virat Kohli jumps five places to enter top 10 in ICC T20I batsmen rankings

Virat Kohli played a scintillating 29-ball 70 knock against West Indies on Wednesday (Source: AP) Virat Kohli played a scintillating 29-ball 70 knock against West Indies on Wednesday (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli was at his best as he guided India to yet another series win at home on Wednesday. The 31-year-old fetched 70 off just 29 deliveries as his side posted a gigantic 240/3 on the board. Apart from his heroics at the Wankhede on Wednesday night, Kohli also guided India to a resounding victory over the Windies in the first encounter in Hyderabad with a career-best 94.

In the three matches that were a part of the series, the right-handed batsman amassed 183 runs at a strike rate of 190.62. After another remarkable performance, the Indian skipper jumped five places to storm into the top 10 of the ICC rankings for batsmen in T20Is. Kohli’s performance also earned him the man-of-the-series title.

KL Rahul ⬆️

KL Rahul, who also played a pivotal role, in India’s incredible batting show in the third and final encounter. His score of 91 in 56 deliveries, which included nine boundaries and four maximums, helped the 27-year-old leapfrogs three places to the sixth position.

Kohli, as always, has been in imperious form and is well on course to finish as the leading run-scorer in international cricket for the fourth successive year.

Virat Kohli has so far played 75 T20Is and has 2633 runs under his belt at an average of 52.66.

