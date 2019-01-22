‘The King’: Twitterati hails Virat Kohli as Indian captain sweeps ICC Awards

Virat Kohli did a clean sweep on all major prizes that were on offer at the ICC Awards. He won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, the Test Cricketer of the Year and the ODI Cricketer of the Year awards in addition to being declared captain of both the ODI and Test teams of the year.

Kohli enjoyed a stellar 2018 in which he scored 2,735 runs at an average of 68.37 across formats. He scored 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 Tests with five hundreds during the calendar year while in 14 ODIs he amassed 1202 runs at an astonishing average of 133.55 with six centuries. He also scored 211 runs in 10 T20Is.

In ODI cricket, Kohli led India to victories in South Africa, Sri Lanka and against the West Indies in India. He also led India to a first-ever bilateral ODI series win in Australia in January and that was preceded by a historic series win Down Under.

Really delighted to know that @imVkohli has taken home all of the top honours at the #ICCAwards2018! Many congratulations to you! — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 22 January 2019

Well & Truly, The King ??

ICC Cricketer of the Year ??

ICC Test Player of the Year ??

ICC ODI Player of the Year ??#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/krtf1ucIPF — BCCI (@BCCI) 22 January 2019

Virat Kohli will remember 2018 for a long time. To win three ICC awards (Best ODI player, best test player and Cricketer of the Year) is very special. Watching him bat in 2018 was heartwarming. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 22 January 2019

Virat Kohli does a hat-trick in the ICC Awards 2018. Named Cricketer of the Year, the Test Player of the Year and ODI Player of the Year. The first player in history to win the three major awards. #ICCAwards — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) 22 January 2019

This is the first time ever that a player has won all three major awards. India are the most well represented team in the Test and ODI teams of the year. Apart from Kohli, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the only other Indian player to feature in both squads.