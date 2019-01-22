Toggle Menu
‘The King’: Twitterati hails Virat Kohli as Indian captain sweeps ICC Awards

Virat Kohli became the first player to have won the Men's ODI and Test cricketer of the year alongwith the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy in the same year.

Virat Kohli enjoyed a stellar 2018 in which he scored 2,735 runs at an average of 68.37 across formats. (File Photo)

Virat Kohli did a clean sweep on all major prizes that were on offer at the ICC Awards. He won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, the Test Cricketer of the Year and the ODI Cricketer of the Year awards in addition to being declared captain of both the ODI and Test teams of the year.

Kohli enjoyed a stellar 2018 in which he scored 2,735 runs at an average of 68.37 across formats. He scored 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 Tests with five hundreds during the calendar year while in 14 ODIs he amassed 1202 runs at an astonishing average of 133.55 with six centuries. He also scored 211 runs in 10 T20Is.

In ODI cricket, Kohli led India to victories in South Africa, Sri Lanka and against the West Indies in India. He also led India to a first-ever bilateral ODI series win in Australia in January and that was preceded by a historic series win Down Under.

This is the first time ever that a player has won all three major awards. India are the most well represented team in the Test and ODI teams of the year. Apart from Kohli, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the only other Indian player to feature in both squads.

