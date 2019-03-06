India vs Australia: Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record after 2nd T20I win

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring most hundreds for a winning cause in the ODIs. The right-handed batsman scored his 40th ODI ton as India clinched a thrilling 8-run victory against Australia at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. It was Kohli’s 33rd hundred in ODI wins, the same as Tendulkar attained in his career,

While Kohli and Tendulkar sit atop the list, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting sits at the second place with 25 tons in ODI wins. Hashim Amla and Sanath Jayasuriya are tied at the third place with 24 centuries in winning cause in the 50-overs format.

Kohli, who scored 116 runs in 120 balls before he was eventually dismissed by Pat Cummins, was awarded the man-of-the-match for his performance. With the award, he surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the 2nd person in the list of players to earn most Man of the Match awards in 50-overs cricket for India.

While Tendulkar sits at the top of the list with 62 awards, Kohli earned his 32nd to climb over Ganguly, who had earned 31 awards throughout his career. Yuvraj Singh (27), Virender Sehwag (23) and MS Dhoni (20) form the top six in the list.

Kohli was ably supported by Vijay Shankar, who delivered an all-round performance. With the bat, Shankar scored 46 runs in 41 balls and then later, he picked up two wickets in the final over, as Australia were bundled out for 242 while chasing the target of 251 set by India.

With the win, India took their lead to 2-0 in the 5-match ODI series.