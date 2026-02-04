‘Virat played a very, very important role’: Who does Deep Dasgupta think can play holding role in India’s 2026 T20 World Cup campaign

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former player Deep Dasgupta said that while India was the team to beat in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the latter stages of the tournament could prove a bit trickier. With Virat Kohli not there to anchor the innings, Dasgupta feels that the likes of captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma can play that role rather than going at one tempo.
“Virat played a very, very important role in the last World Cup because of pitches that he played on. So if the pitch is doing something and you have the power-hitters like you do, it is very, very difficult for them to adapt. Because that is the only way they play,” Dasgupta said to PTI.
“But I still think you need somebody who can play that holding role. Not necessarily that you have to play that role in every game. When I look at Tilak and Surya, India have got in this side these two guys who can change their game based on conditions,” added Dasgupta.
The former India player also lauded the Indian team, saying that the squad had gone to the next level since ex-skipper Rohit Sharma led them to the 2024 T20 World Cup title.
“There are a few changes but this team has gone to the next level since Rohit inspired his team to that trophy couple of years ago. The way they played against New Zealand recently was something special. Unless they have one bad day, which can happen in this format, India should be able to win the trophy again,” Dasgupta said.
“It is sad that Sanju is not in form. And it also kind of makes things a little tricky for the Indian side. But it was good to see Tilak playing that side game yesterday. But the next challenge is how serious are you looking at a left-right combination? Yeah. And if Surya bats at four, then you’re looking at top three left-handers (Abhishek, Kishan, Tilak), which I personally think it’s fine,” said Dasgupta.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.