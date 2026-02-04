‘Virat played a very, very important role’: Who does Deep Dasgupta think can play holding role in India’s 2026 T20 World Cup campaign

Arshdeep Singh of India celebrates the wicket of Josh Philippe during the 4th T20I match between Australia and India at Carrara Oval, Gold Coast, Carrara, Australia, on November 6, 2025. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

Former player Deep Dasgupta said that while India was the team to beat in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the latter stages of the tournament could prove a bit trickier. With Virat Kohli not there to anchor the innings, Dasgupta feels that the likes of captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma can play that role rather than going at one tempo.

“Virat played a very, very important role in the last World Cup because of pitches that he played on. So if the pitch is doing something and you have the power-hitters like you do, it is very, very difficult for them to adapt. Because that is the only way they play,” Dasgupta said to PTI.