Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli hits 71st international century

Before this match, Kohli had last scored an international century against Bangladesh in a Pink Ball Test on November 23, 2019.

Virat Kohli celebrates. (Twitter)

Virat Kohli scored his first hundred since 2019 and helped India put up a total of 212 for two against Afghanistan in Asia Cup Super 4 match on Thursday. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul started for India with the former India captain batting like a house on fire from the get-go. Before this match, Kohli had last scored an international century against Bangladesh in a Pink Ball Test on November 23, 2019.

Twitter has gone berserk after Virat’s century and here are the reactions:

Along with the milestone, this was also Kohli’s very first 100 for India in T20 Internationals. His unbeaten effort off 61 balls got him his first hundred since November 2019 and 71st overall, equalling Ricky Ponting’s tally of international hundreds. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time list.

