Virat Kohli says he’s willing to change batting position to fit in Rohit, Dhawan and Rahul

Indian captain Virat Kohli bats during a training session ahead of the first ODI against Australia at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Source: PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli bats during a training session ahead of the first ODI against Australia at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Source: PTI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli hinted that he is willing to tinker with his batting position in white-ball cricket so that in-form openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul can be accommodated in the team.

“Look, a guy in form is always good for the team. …You obviously want to have the best players available and then choose from what the combination should be for the team. There might be a possibility that all three (Rohit, Shikhar and Rahul) might play. It will be interesting to see what balance we want to take in on the field,” Kohli said, ahead of the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium. (What to watch for as India take on Australia in first ODI)

The 30-year-old was also open to batting down the order to accommodate all three batsmen.

“Yeah, big possibility. I would be very happy to do so. Look I am not possessive about where I play. I am not insecure about where I bat,” said the skipper.

Dhawan has done well in the limited-overs format since his return to the side after injury. Rahul has also hit a purple patch and it would be unfair to drop him as India take on Australia in a three-ODI series. There’s also the question of who should open with Sharma.

Kohli said he’s not just concerned about the present, but is focussing on readying the next lot of players as well.

“Being the captain of the team, it is my job to make sure that the next lot is also ready. A lot of the other people might not look at it that way, but your job as a captain is not only to look after the team right now, but also to prepare a team that you leave behind when you eventually pass it onto someone else,” he added.

