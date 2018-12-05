Virat Kohli earned Rs 228.09 crore in 2018, second in Forbes Celebrity 100 List

Virat Kohli has finished close on the heels of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 List for 2018. The list has been measured on the basis of earnings between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018 with Salman coming out as India’s highest-paid celebrity for the third consecutive year. India’s cricket captain Kohli accumulated Rs 228.09 crore in earnings during the year – behind Salman’s Rs 253.25 crore. IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders’ co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan had finished second in 2017.

The cumulative earnings of the top 100 are Rs 3,140.25 crore – the figure was 17 percent lower at Rs 2,683 crore in 2017. Sachin Tendulkar continues to be part of the list despite retiring from cricket in 2013. He has been part of the top-10 of the list, which began in 2012, each year. His earnings stood at Rs 80 crore this year as compared to the average of Rs 73.12 crore over the past seven years.

Also in the top-10 of the rankings is former India captain MS Dhoni whose earnings stood at Rs 101.77 crore. Dhoni has already retired from Test cricket and based on non-selection in T20I series against West Indies and Australia, he seems to be out of favour in the format too. However, his brand value and following continues to be strong in south India on account of his captaincy of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The list, among the sportspeople, is significantly led by cricketers with 14 of the 21 sports stars among the top-100. Besides Kohli, Dhoni and Sachin, other cricketers in the list are: Rohit Sharma (Rs 31.49 crore), Hardik Pandya (Rs 28.46 crore), R Ashwin (Rs 18.9 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 17.26 crore), Suresh Raina (Rs 16.96 crore), KL Rahul (Rs 16.48 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 16.42 crore), Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 16.26 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 15.39 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs 13.08 crore), Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 12.02 crore).

Other athletes to feature in the list are shuttlers PV Sindhu (Rs 36.5 crore, 20th), Saina Nehwal (Rs 16.54 crore, 58th), Kidambi Srikanth (Rs 10.5 crore, 87th), golfers Anirban Lahiri (Rs 11.99 crore, 81st), Shubhankar Sharma (Rs 4.5 crore, 98th); boxer Vijender Singh (Rs 6.4 crore, 96th) and tennis player Rohan Bopanna (Rs 3.27 crore, 99th).