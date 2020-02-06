Follow Us:
Thursday, February 06, 2020
Virat Kohli holds highest brand value among Indian celebrities, MS Dhoni on ninth position

Apart from Virat Kohli, the other three cricketers in the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation top-20 list are MS Dhoni on ninth, Sachin Tendulkar on 15th and Rohit Sharma on 20th.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 6, 2020 3:52:07 pm
Virat Kohli has a brand value of 7.5 million, according to Duff & Phelps. (Source: File Photo)

Virat Kohli retained his position as the biggest celebrity brand in India for the third successive year as his brand value proved to be double of the second-placed Akshay Kumar, according to the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation study.

In 2019, Kohli’s brand value rose by 39% to $237.5 million, while Kumar’s brand was valued at $104.5 million. Following them is the celebrity couple who are sitting on third and fourth — Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who both have a brand value of $93.5 million.

Apart from the 31-year-old Indian captain, three other cricketers made the top-20 list with MS Dhoni coming in at ninth place. The former Indian captain who is on a sabbatical since July made a three-place jump from last year’s rank of 12.

The other two cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar, who is on 15th, and Rohit Sharma, who just made it in the top-20 for the first time ever. In contrast to Kohli’s brand, the current ODI and T20I vice-captain brand is valued at $23 million.

Rank Name Brand Value (Million)
1 Virat Kohli 237.5
2 Akshay Kumar 104.5
3 Deepika Padukone 93.5
4 Ranveer Singh 93.5
5 Shahrukh Khan 66.1
6 Salman Khan 55.7
7 Alia Bhatt 45.8
8 Amitabh Bachchan 42.5
9 Mahendra Singh Dhoni 41.2
10 Ayushmann Khurrana 40.3
11 Hrithik Roshan 38.9
12 Varun Dhawan 35.2
13 Priyanka Chopra 32.2
14 Ranbir Kapoor 27.0
15 Sachin Tendulkar 25.1
16 Aamir Khan 24.9
17 Tiger Shroff 24.2
18 Anushka Sharma 23.9
19 Kareena Kapoor 23.7
20 Rohit Sharma 23.0

Duff & Phelps released the findings from the fifth edition of its ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019’ on Thursday, which aims to provide a ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from their endorsement contracts.

According to the study, the total value of the top 20 celebrity brands stands at USD 1.1 billion, with the top 10 contributing about 75% of the total value.

