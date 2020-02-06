Virat Kohli holds highest brand value among Indian celebrities, MS Dhoni on ninth position

Virat Kohli has a brand value of 7.5 million, according to Duff & Phelps. (Source: File Photo) Virat Kohli has a brand value of 7.5 million, according to Duff & Phelps. (Source: File Photo)

Virat Kohli retained his position as the biggest celebrity brand in India for the third successive year as his brand value proved to be double of the second-placed Akshay Kumar, according to the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation study.

In 2019, Kohli’s brand value rose by 39% to $237.5 million, while Kumar’s brand was valued at $104.5 million. Following them is the celebrity couple who are sitting on third and fourth — Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who both have a brand value of $93.5 million.

Apart from the 31-year-old Indian captain, three other cricketers made the top-20 list with MS Dhoni coming in at ninth place. The former Indian captain who is on a sabbatical since July made a three-place jump from last year’s rank of 12.

The other two cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar, who is on 15th, and Rohit Sharma, who just made it in the top-20 for the first time ever. In contrast to Kohli’s brand, the current ODI and T20I vice-captain brand is valued at $23 million.

Duff & Phelps released the findings from the fifth edition of its ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019’ on Thursday, which aims to provide a ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from their endorsement contracts.

According to the study, the total value of the top 20 celebrity brands stands at USD 1.1 billion, with the top 10 contributing about 75% of the total value.

