‘You deserve every bit of this’: Kohli’s heartfelt message to Kane after Ballon d’Or win

Virat Kohli has penned a warm tribute to Harry Kane after the England captain and Bayern Munich striker won the 2026 Ballon d’Or, calling him a friend and praising the resilience and honesty with which he has carried himself through his career.

“Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations,” Kohli wrote on X.