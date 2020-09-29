‘Inhumane, beyond cruelty’: Virat Kohli demands justice for Hathras gangrape victim

Virat Kohli demanded the authorities to take action against the perpetrators. (Source: File)

Virat Kohli expressed his shock and discontentment on social media over the gangrape of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on Tuesday evening.

The teenage victim succumbed to injuries at a hospital in New Delhi after she was allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men on September 14. She was initially admitted to a district hospital 15 days ago with her tongue cut off and spinal cord severely injured, among other serious injuries.

Along with the entire nation, the India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain joined the chorus in demanding the authorities to punish the perpetrators.

“What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice. #JusticeForManishaValmiki,” Kohli, who is in the UAE for the ongoing IPL, tweeted.

What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice. #JusticeForManishaValmiki — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 29, 2020

Sania Nehwal, a three-time Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, voiced her opinion on the matter too.

The four men, who were charged with gangrape and attempt to murder, apart from charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, have been arrested.

The young woman was left paralysed by the attack and her tongue was also cut when the accused attempted to strangle her, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir has stated.

