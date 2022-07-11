scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

‘Virat Kohli has become a burden for Team India, needs to give up his place’: Former Pak spinner

Virat Kohli, who hasn’t scored a century since 2019, has been going through a lean patch for quite some time.

By: Sports Desk
July 11, 2022 4:08:20 pm
virat kohliVirat Kohli is going through a lean patch of form. (AP)

Virat Kohli’s torrid time with the bat has drawn reactions from the cricketing fraternity across the globe. While a few have suggested various changes in techniques, others have advised him to take time off from the game. However, former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has criticized the 33-year-old right-hander harshly and described him as a “liability” for the team.

Stating that Kohli’s failure to put up big runs on the board has become a cause of concern for the men in blue, Kaneria also said that the time has come for BCCI and Rahul Dravid to take a tough call.

Kohli, who hasn’t scored a century since 2019, has been going through a lean patch for quite some time. He managed to score 1 and 11 in his two outings against England in T20Is. He had scored only 31 runs across two innings during the Birmingham Test.

“Even when the senior players were out, India was winning with notable contributions coming from young players. Virat Kohli has become a liability now. So either he needs to give up his place or make a comeback before the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia,” Kaneria said on his Youtube channel.

“Where is Virat Kohli? I think he has gone into the box. People are saying he would score runs soon, but I have been saying that he should have left the Indian Premier League early,” he added.

“He should have taken a break for two months by not playing for RCB in IPL. Now the Indian team is preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup and Virat has become a burden. India can perform well with Kohli in the global event.”

