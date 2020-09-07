Virat Kohli’s football skills receives praise from Harry Kane for ‘nice technique’

Virat Kohli and Harry Kane met each other in July last year. (Source: Instagram)

Virat Kohli received a surprising praise on social media for his footballing prowess on Monday after the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain posted pictures from his practice session ahead of the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Posting a series of pictures from RCB’s practice session, Kohli wrote in the caption, “Proper session + proper humidity + great recovery.”

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane popped up in the comments section, saying, “Nice technique right there.” Kohli responded to the 27-year-old striker’s comment, thanking him for his “legit observation”.

“@harrykane haha thanks mate. Coming from a technically gifted player like yourself, I know it’s legit observation,” he wrote.

Kohli and Kane had earlier met each other in July last year during the 2019 World Cup in England. Both of them indulged themselves in each other’s sports.

After facing Kane’s bowling, Kohli had then said, “He’s much better at cricket than I am at football.”

View this post on Instagram ⚽😁😃 @royalchallengersbangalore A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Sep 6, 2020 at 10:05pm PDT

Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL this season, Kohli remains upbeat about RCB’s chances of winning the elusive trophy. RCB are one of the three team that are yet to win the tournament — Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals are the other two teams.

“We definitely feel it will,” Virat Kohli said when asked if he feels “the miracle” will happen at IPL 2020. “We are not going to think of what-ifs, we know what we can do as a team. We’re just very, very keen and hungry to go out there and do it.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore will open their IPL 2020 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 21.

