Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya lead wishes as cricketers celebrate Holi

Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team, took to Twitter to extend wishes to his fans on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday. "Wishing everyone a joyful and safe Holi. May the festivities bring a lot of colors to your life," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Updated: March 10, 2020 12:53:46 pm
Indian cricketers enjoyed the festival with their dear ones.

As the world celebrated the festival of colours, Indian cricketers were busy enjoying the festival with their dear ones.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was recently included in the 15-member India squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa, also took to Twitter to post a picture while wishing his fans on the occasion of Holi.

Harik Pandya, who also returned to the squad, celebrated the festival with his family members. While, veteran Harbhajan Singh and his CSK teammate Deepak Chahar also shared their wishes on social media.

Kohli & co. will be back on the field on Thursday as he will lead India in the first One-Day International of the three-match series opener against South Africa in Dharamsala. The second match will be played in Lucknow while the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the third and final ODI.

 

Happy holi 😊💐💐

According to mythology, Holi symbolizes the victory of good and the end of evil. Celebrated with ‘rang and bhang’, there is a hint of craziness in the air around which all is forgiven and new friends are made.

