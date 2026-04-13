‘You could see he wasn’t fully satisfied’: Harbhajan Singh explains how Virat Kohli provided stability to RCB batting vs MI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said that while Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli might have struck a half century in a slightly slower pace as compared to opening partner Phil salt and captain Rajat Patidar, the innings was crucial for RCB to get to 240 vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede.

“Virat Kohli’s half-century came at a slightly slower pace. You could see he wasn’t fully satisfied, especially with the way Phil Salt was scoring at the other end. But his role was crucial. He ensured there were no early wickets and provided stability at the top,” Harbhajan said on JioHotstar.