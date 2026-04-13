‘You could see he wasn’t fully satisfied’: Harbhajan Singh explains how Virat Kohli provided stability to RCB batting vs MI

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Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said that while Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli might have struck a half century in a slightly slower pace as compared to opening partner Phil salt and captain Rajat Patidar, the innings was crucial for RCB to get to 240 vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede.
“Virat Kohli’s half-century came at a slightly slower pace. You could see he wasn’t fully satisfied, especially with the way Phil Salt was scoring at the other end. But his role was crucial. He ensured there were no early wickets and provided stability at the top,” Harbhajan said on JioHotstar.
“While players like Rajat Patidar and Salt played more aggressively, Kohli anchored the innings and allowed them to play their natural game. Against someone like Jasprit Bumrah, he was very cautious and played him intelligently, but he made sure to capitalise on the other bowlers whenever there was an opportunity,” he added.
Kohli has been a vital cog in RCB’s batting this season, accumulating 179 runs in 4 matches with the help of two fifties. He slammed 69, 28, 32 and 50 in his four matches in the 2026 season, helping RCB put up or chase down a total.
In Sunday’s match, riding on fifties by Patidar, Salt and Kohli, a dominant Royal Challengers Bengaluru pummelled Mumbai Indians into submission, registering a comprehensive 18-run victory.
Top-order troika of Salt (78), Kohli (50) and Patidar (53) along with Tim David’s 16-ball 34 not out guided RCB to a mammoth total of 240 for four, to which the star-studded Mumbai Indians responded with 222 for five.
MI had impact sub Sherfane Rutherford to thank for averting a heavy defeat as his late and valiant 31-ball 71 not out with a flurry of sixes (9) reduced the margin significantly.
Skipper Hardik Pandya made a 22-ball 40, but neither could impose themselves on the game which ended far beyond the regulation time.
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