IPL | ‘If Virat Kohli had been born in any generation, he would still be one of the greats’: Krunal Pandya

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Krunal Pandya had high praises for team mate Virat Kohli, saying that the former RCB skipper would be counted as the best player of any generation regardless of when he was born. Kohli started this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a bang, scoring an unbeaten 69 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener.
“Virat is a classic example. You can see that hunger; you can see that passion in how he sees the game and how much he wants that victory. If Virat Kohli had been born in any (some other) generation, he would still be one of the greats. He is not competing with anyone else,” he said.
Pandya also said that in contrast to last year, the atmosphere around the RCB camp was much calmer with players now having the proper understanding of their roles.
“I feel that this year there is a much calmer atmosphere. Last year it was a new team, and everyone got to know each other. This year many players understand their roles and each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Pandya said in a release by the franchise.
“When I get into the big occasions, I feel that if God has got you here, then there is a reason behind it and sometimes I think that these big occasions are actually made for me. I feel the pressure, but I think about how I can be calm and in the present moment and do what is required,” he said.
Bengaluru who are the defending champions defeated Punjab Kings in last year’s final by 7 runs to claim their maiden IPL trophy after a wait of 18 years. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings in a blockbuster clash on Sunday before playing their first away match against the Rajasthan Royals on April 10.
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