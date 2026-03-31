IPL | ‘If Virat Kohli had been born in any generation, he would still be one of the greats’: Krunal Pandya

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru plays a shot during Match 1 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, on March 28, 2026. (CREIMAS for IPL)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Krunal Pandya had high praises for team mate Virat Kohli, saying that the former RCB skipper would be counted as the best player of any generation regardless of when he was born. Kohli started this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a bang, scoring an unbeaten 69 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener.

“Virat is a classic example. You can see that hunger; you can see that passion in how he sees the game and how much he wants that victory. If Virat Kohli had been born in any (some other) generation, he would still be one of the greats. He is not competing with anyone else,” he said.