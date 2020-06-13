When Virat Kohli exchanged ‘few words’ with Nick Compton over his love life

Virat Kohli and Nick Compton (File Photo/Reuters) Virat Kohli and Nick Compton (File Photo/Reuters)

Former England international Nick Compton narrated an episode of sledging he had with Virat Kohli over his love life during a Test series in India in 2012.

Speaking on the Edges and Sledges Cricket Podcast, Compton said, “I definitely got a few words from Virat Kohli during the series. I think I bumped into his ex-girlfriend at the time before the series when out for an evening with Kevin Pietersen and myself, Yuvraj Singh … all of us were there, and she was there.

“I just chatted to her and the word got back that I was speaking to her, and I don’t think Virat Kohli was very happy with that. He had a few words to say to me every time I walked out to bat. He was trying to say that it was his girlfriend, and she was saying that it was her ex-boyfriend. It was like, ‘Who’s got the story right here,’ you know what I mean?”

Compton said the England players tried to antagonise Kohli by talking about it when he was batting.

“It was quite funny at the time, and the players in our England camp caught hold of it. We used it as a way to keep winding him up and, you know, trying to get in his head.

“But he’s a world-class performer, and he came back and scored a good hundred in the last [game in Nagpur]. And obviously his career has gone on from strength to strength. But it was a funny joke that we had throughout the series, and something that I always smile about. But everything was in good faith.”

The 2012 series, which England won 2-1, was their first Test series win on Indian soil since 1984/85. Compton, appearing as a debutant in the series, registered 208 runs in four matches and one catch – to get Kohli out off Monty Panesar in the 2nd Test.

