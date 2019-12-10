Virat Kohli gestures angrily as MS Dhoni chants follow Rishabh Pant’s dropped catch

Virat Kohli gestures to the crowd during the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (Screengrab) Virat Kohli gestures to the crowd during the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (Screengrab)

Virat Kohli was not impressed with India’s fielding efforts as West Indies won by 8 wickets in the 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, but he had something to say when the crowd reacted to a missed catch by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant by chanting MS Dhoni’s name.

The Kerala crowd, who had earlier given local boy Sanju Samson the loudest cheer when the players stepped out before the match, were disappointed when Samson was not named in the XI.

When Pant dropped Evin Lewis in the 5th over, the crowd let its feeling be known about Pant.

Kohli, however, was not impressed. He turned to the crowd and seemed to gesture that they should chant Pant’s name as he was the wicketkeeper on the field for India.

Virat Kohli’s reaction when crowd were booing Rishabh Pant. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TVpzHWoqaB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 8, 2019

Virat Kohli had said earlier that he thinks it is disrespectful to invoke Dhoni, the former India captain, when Pant is on the field.

Pant did redeem himself by pulling off a stumping later in the innings. In the India innings too, Pant had been one of the most successful, as India rode a blistering cameo by Shivam Dube to post 170 in their 20 overs.

