Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir lead tributes as India clinch record sixth U-19 World Cup

The title-winning campaign was capped by 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breathtaking innings of 175 off 80 balls in the final, as India outclassed England by 100 runs after posting a daunting 411 for nine.

By: PTI
3 min readFeb 6, 2026 11:33 PM IST
India U19 World CupIndia's record-extending sixth U-19 World Cup triumph on Friday drew glowing tributes from across the cricketing fraternity (X/BCCI)
Make us preferred source on Google

India’s record-extending sixth U-19 World Cup triumph on Friday drew glowing tributes from across the cricketing fraternity with batting stalwart Virat Kohli and senior men’s team head coach Gautam Gambhir praising the dominant show in Harare.

The title-winning campaign was capped by 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s breathtaking innings of 175 off 80 balls in the final, as India outclassed England by 100 runs after posting a daunting 411 for nine.

Congratulating the team, Kohli, who led India to the U19 title in 2008, lauded the country’s continued dominance at the age-group level.

“Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff,” Kohli posted on X.

India head coach Gambhir echoed similar sentiments.

“Proud of you boys! The bright future is here! #IndiaU19,” Gambhir wrote.

Former India spinner R Ashwin described the triumph as a reflection of fearless modern-day white-ball cricket.

“A flawless campaign powered by talent, fearlessness and audacity. The white ball game keeps on moving rapidly and this batch of under – 19’s have shown us how much more they are willing to push with bat.

“Incredible confidence and skill to be able to do what this @BCCI under 19 team did throughout this campaign.Well done boys. Scary to think of what par scores are going to look like in the future,” Ashwin said.

Story continues below this ad

Another former India spinner Harbhajan Singh termed the victory a dominating performance.

“UNDER-19 WORLD CUP CHAMPION. Waht a dominating performance . Congratulations Team India,” Harbhajan posted.

India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav reserved special praise for Sooryavanshi’s “incredible” innings that was studded with a record 15 sixes and as many fours.

“Absolutely incredible @vaibhavsoorya09 What a special mentality you have, to do this in a final CLASS Knock” Suryakumar wrote.

Story continues below this ad

South African pace great Dale Steyn also joined in the praise, saying, “Everyone’s tweeting about him, I may as well too… This kid, wonder boy, he’s gonna win an IPL before he finishes school.” Former West Indies fast bowler turned commentator Ian Bishop wrote, “India’s U19 team didn’t just turn up with a galaxy of stars to rest in their laurels. They turned up and turned on the power and flex. They worked hard and played smart and deserve this win.congratulations.” India batter Mayank Agarwal hailed the team’s fearless approach.

“Fearless cricket on the biggest stage! An absolutely electric performance by the India U-19 boys! A World Cup win powered by intent, skill, and a record-breaking knock by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the final.

“Well done, boys. Really exciting future for Indian cricket!” Agarwal said.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
T20 World Cup eve in Mumbai: Moon balls, blonde hair and days off
L-R: The T20 World Cup 2026 in India is also a homecoming for USA players Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netrawalkar and Shubham Ranjane. (PHOTO: USA Cricket/Instagram)
STATS CORNER: Why Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan could make history in T20 World Cup as an all-left-handed opening duo
Abhishek Sharma and the resurgent Ishan Kishan are set to officially open for the first time together for India at the Wankhede Stadium. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
India win U-19 World Cup: Meet the teen champions
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the second fastest hundred in the history of the U-19 Cricket World Cup during the final match against England. (PTI Photo)
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
samosa cardiac health
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
Advertisement
Feb 06: Latest News