Virat Kohli vents his frustration on stumps after disagreement with umpire, concedes extras

Virat Kohli followed up on a disagreement with the on-field umpire by conceding an overthrow in a bizarre manner during the 2nd T20I vs England in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The incident happened after Kohli was left unhappy after arguing with the umpire over a wide call given against Yuzvendra Chahal in the 9th over of the England innings.

Jason Roy had cut but failed to make contact. The delivery passed outside the tramlines and was given wide, despite Roy having moved towards the off-side.

Kohli took his frustration out on the stumps on the first ball of the next over, bowled by Hardik Pandya. As Bairstow played the ball into the leg-side, Kohli collected the ball near the stumps at the non-striker’s end. Though Bairstow was well in his ground, he smashed the stumps with the ball in hand.

The ball then rolled away towards long off, allowing the batsmen to take an extra run. Kohli was seen wringing his hand in pain as the batsmen ran through for another single.

Kohli trying to out viral @EuropeanCricket — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) March 14, 2021

India were set a target of 165 to win the second match of the series.