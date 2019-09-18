‘Virat and co teaching us a good lesson’: Former South Africa players reflect on defeat to India

Toggle Menu
Virat Kohli became the highest run-scorer in T20Is in the course of his knock vs South Africa. Kohli also became the only batsman to have his batting average above 50 in all three formats of the game.

Virat Kohli scored 72* on way to leading India to a 7-wicket win over South Africa in the 2nd T20I in Mohali on Wednesday (Twitter/BCCI)

Virat Kohli’s masterful batting came to the fore as India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I in Mohali on Wednesday. After the match, as fans celebrated a special innings by the India skipper – his 22nd ODI fifty – there were some South Africans who grudgingly accepted that they had been given a lesson by Kohli.

One of the best shots of the match hit by Kohli was a flick off the pads off Rabada’s bowling in the 18th over which went for a six.

Former South Africa great Herschelle Gibbs was one of those who could not believe the ease with which the shot had been hit.

Losing captain Quinton de Kock said at the presentation ceremony: “Rabada upfront tried to pick up wickets and unfortunately with pace on the ball it looked easier to bat on and pace off the ball seemed to be the better option on this wicket.”

Dale Steyn also had some word of advice for the South Africa bowlers, urging them to use their pace more intelligently.

In the course of Kohli’s innings on Wednesday, he became the highest run-scorer in T20Is. He now has 2441 runs in the format. Rohit Sharma (2434 runs) is now the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is.

Kohli also became the only batsman to have his batting average above 50 in all three formats of the game in the course of his knock.

