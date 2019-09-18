‘Virat and co teaching us a good lesson’: Former South Africa players reflect on defeat to India

Virat Kohli’s masterful batting came to the fore as India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I in Mohali on Wednesday. After the match, as fans celebrated a special innings by the India skipper – his 22nd ODI fifty – there were some South Africans who grudgingly accepted that they had been given a lesson by Kohli.

One of the best shots of the match hit by Kohli was a flick off the pads off Rabada’s bowling in the 18th over which went for a six.

Former South Africa great Herschelle Gibbs was one of those who could not believe the ease with which the shot had been hit.

My lordy!! That flick from @imVkohli 👏👏👏 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) September 18, 2019

Losing captain Quinton de Kock said at the presentation ceremony: “Rabada upfront tried to pick up wickets and unfortunately with pace on the ball it looked easier to bat on and pace off the ball seemed to be the better option on this wicket.”

Dale Steyn also had some word of advice for the South Africa bowlers, urging them to use their pace more intelligently.

Pace is great, but being smart and knowing when and how to use it is even better.

Best place to learn is in the middle, and Virat and co teaching us a good lesson today.

Back with a bang in the next boys! #ProteaFire — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) September 18, 2019

In the course of Kohli’s innings on Wednesday, he became the highest run-scorer in T20Is. He now has 2441 runs in the format. Rohit Sharma (2434 runs) is now the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is.

Kohli also became the only batsman to have his batting average above 50 in all three formats of the game in the course of his knock.