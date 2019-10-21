Virat Kohli breaks Mohammad Azharuddin’s captaincy record to enforce most follow-ons

As Indian bowlers rushed through South Africa’s batting line-up on Day Three of the third Test at JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi on Monday, Virat Kohli gets another record to his name. The Indian captain breaks Mohammad Azharuddin’s record of enforcing the most number of follow-ons for an Indian skipper in Test cricket.

Kohli has enforced eight follow-ons in his career including two in the ongoing Test series. He is closely followed by Azharuddin (7), MS Dhoni (5) and Sourav Ganguly (4).

South Africa were asked to follow-on in both the second and the third Test, making it the first instance of South Africa following-on in two consecutive Tests in 18 years. Australia were the previous team to ask South Africa to follow-on 18 years ago.

This is also the first time in 26 years that India have enforced follow-on in two consecutive Tests. It was against Sri Lanka in home series.

On the previous seven occasions Virat Kohli enforced follow-on, India won five times while the other two times ended in a draw.

South Africa managed to score only 162 in their first innings. Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets whereas Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Shahbaz Nadeem picked two wickets each.

Only three Proteas batsmen managed to register double-digit scores. Zubayr Hamza scored his maiden Test half-century but got out for a duck in the second innings. Debutant George Linde and Temba Bavuma scored 37 and 32 respectively. Bavuma failed to make a mark in the second innings as he bagged a three-ball duck.

The Faf du Plessis-led side is headed towards an inning-defeat having lost a flurry of wickets in the second innings.