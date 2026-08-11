T Dilip on Virat Kohli’s fielding intensity: ‘It is non-negotiable’

Former India fielding coach T Dilip has said that Virat Kohli’s ability to maintain his intensity even when the ball did not come to him impressed him the most, admitting that intensity was non-negotiable for the 37-year-old.

“What impressed me most is not the actions what he does when the ball is at him but also when the ball is not at him. You will see him running towards the non-striker and to take that throw and throwing back to the wicketkeeper,” Dilip told JioStar.

“When it comes to Virat Kohli, intensity is non-negotiable. You have seen in power play how he is at your batsman at covers or short mid wicket with his reflexes, with his dives, with his stops. Even in the last series, he was putting those dives and sharp at you all the time,” he added.