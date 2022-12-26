Virat Kohli fell to a spinner yet again in the second Test against Bangladesh. What’s his approach to spinners?

Virat Kohli’s battles against spin continue to fascinate. In the first Test against Bangladesh, he was out taking a leg-stump guard, a trait that hadn’t quite worked out for him even in the past. It didn’t here, either. And so in the second Test in Mirpur, he moved to a middle-stump guard. No luck either.

It did seem to work in the first innings; he defended and even on-drove the left-arm spinner Tail Islam for a crisp boundary past the non-striker. He did seem a bit more compact overall, and he would perish to the seamer Taskin Ahmed’s straightener outside off stump. The battle resumed in the second innings, with the pitch now offering a bit more turn. How would he cope?

Not too well. He survived an lbw shout; there was an inside edge, and his modus operandi seemed to stretch forward to defend. In the first Test, he had been dismissed going back from the leg-stump guard and playing across the line. Now, in the final innings of the final Test, with the game online, he started to press forward. There was a big rough mark on a length outside off and the off spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz began to exploit it. Soon, the ball with Kohli’s name arrived. He stretched forward but couldn’t have reached the pitch as the landing spot was still some distance away. The risk this entails is of course the ball misbehaving from the rough. Extra turn or bounce can swallow him. And it did. In the end, he looked like Ricky Ponting on Indian tracks, lunging forward in hope but succumbing every time to Harbhajan Singh. Kohli inside-edged to short-leg’s palms.

It’s clear that he is still weighing options, tweaking his technique, on how to play turn. Should he take a leg-stump guard or the middle and shuffle more towards off to try to play it with the turn. He doesn’t seem to have decided one way or another – is trying out the options but getting out.

Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque takes the catch of India’s Virat Kohli during the third day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav) Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque takes the catch of India’s Virat Kohli during the third day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

In the years gone by he would take a middle and leg stump line but that changed earlier this year against Sri Lanka. It didn’t end well.

Against Sri Lanka, in that pink-ball Test, he was almost standing outside leg stump- the back leg would be in line with the leg-stump. Just like it was now against Bangladesh. He was out lbw to a left-armer spinner and right-arm off breaker in that second Test against Sri Lanka in March. In the first Test then, he was out bowled, again playing inside the line of a left-arm orthodox delivery.

Watching him then was Dinesh Karthik who would analyse it later on Cricbuzz. “I’m pretty surprised as to where he is standing in the crease. He is standing touch outside leg stump. And that you do when you are little worried about LBW. But that in many ways actually causes you more trouble the moment you stand outside leg stump because almost all balls you need to meet across. But when you stand in the middle or between middle and leg stump, there is a good chance that the balls that are drifting into you say the middle stump then you end up playing a lot straighter.

“The moment you stand outside leg stump, everything you do tends to go across and so the one that comes in has the potential to get you lbw. So that is one thing that I have been very surprised with the strategy he has used to play spin. “Kohli over the years has consistently stood at middle or between middle and leg and that allows him to play with softer hands. And this mindset has come obviously because players who do not want to get lbw do that. And he wants to avoid that. Interestingly, in both the innings he got out lbw. Yes the ball kept a little low in the first innings but in the second innings I guess it was a touch and was a kind of delivery you play on it. The place Kohli stood on the crease is a hard place to bat on especially on these kinds of tracks,” Karthik said.

India’s India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

It was almost expected that this would happen in Bangladesh Tests; not just because of the surfeit of spinners on board but because of the recent past. In 11 of his dismissals in India since 2020, spinners have got him 9 times; four times he has been trapped lbw. Twice in the Pink-ball Test this March against Sri Lanka, he was out lbw. If you now add the Bangladesh Tests, he has succumbed two more times.

The ball at Chattogram turf landed on the leg and middle. Kohli went back but for some inexplicable reason morphed into the 1990’s batsmen from England who would be at sea on the dry subcontinental tracks. Like them, Kohli tried to turn the ball to the leg side, bat-face totally shut, and he froze as the ball turned past the bat to ping his back pad in front of the middle stump. And just as Karthik had said, Kohli was forced to go across, tackling the ball away from the body. Sometimes, it has the resultant effect of making the bat-face shut early in the process, instead of pushing it straighter.

And so he tinkered again in the second Test, moving towards the middle stump; and as he would do in the second innings dismissal ball, even shuffle from there towards the off stump. But when a batsman presses forward to a ball not quite there on a track with rough – he can get locked up. Kohli had stretched as far as he could and the bat was barely peeping out of his front pad when he edged it.

What next? Miandad’s open stance?

Pakistan’s Javed Miandad would open up his stance to the off-spinners, something that New Zealand’s Martin Crowe has said helped him in his own game. The thinking is that the traditional incoming turn can now be negotiated easier without falling into the lbw trap – when the stance is opened up. And you can play the ball with the turn, Crowe would say. There were no real ‘doosra’ bowlers in Crowe’s time, just the straighteners and he would say that his hands/wrists can handle even if he was surprised by the straightener. It would be interesting to see if Kohli goes the open-stance way next time he plays spin.

Gavaskar on playing spin

Sunil Gavaskar once held court in this newspaper about how to play spin. It was in particular reference to a devilish turning track of Bangalore 1987 – his last Test where he hit a masterful 97 against Pakistan. But the basics of that do hold.

“You only drove the deliveries on the middle- and leg-stump line. You didn’t want to drive him (left-arm spinner Iqbal Qasim) through covers as the bat-face would turn and you would be slicing the ball to slip. You want to play him with as much of a full bat-face as possible to negotiate any turn, and drive the ones on which you could reach the pitch of the ball.”

Incidentally that day in Bangalore on a crumbler against Qasim and Tauseef Ahmed, the off-spinner, Gavaskar had taken the leg-stump guard. But once you take that position, he said that conscious effort has to be made not to play across the line.

Gavaskar also dwelt on the back-foot play against spinners. “Everyone is on the forward-press movement these days. It’s not easy to work the backfoot from there. You just tend to transfer the weight back which does not get you in the right position to play. Back Foot means you are actively pressing back, gaining time and distance to manoeuvre the ball by creating your own length. Not just standing back. To play the cut shot, you have to actually use the depth of the crease.”

Why doesn’t Kohli go down the track?

Like many modern-day Indian batsmen, Kohli hardly goes down the track. He prefers to try using the depth of the crease behind. His coach Rahul Dravid could do both, and was particularly masterful in pressing right back to create his own length and time. But had Dravid gone back to this ball from Taijul Islam, he would have looked to punch/defend it towards mid-off. Not try turning to the leg side.

But why are the batsmen loath to go down the track these days? Gavaskar has the answer.

“You need the confidence to go down the pitch. Pujara does it the most. In Australia, against Nathan Lyon, he took an off-stump guard and went down the track; that way he was confident that even if he missed, it would invariably hit him outside the line of the off-stump and avoid LBW. Also, it makes the bowler think, ‘Is he going to come down now’ and he might drop short. Rohit does it as he has a natural instinct to look for that opportunity to get the big shot going.

Most batsmen around the world just stand there at the crease and hit the ball into the stands with the modern-day bats. On turners, that’s not going to work. Unless you get close to the ball – either on attack or defence – you are going to get in trouble by staying in the crease. Look at the dismissals in this Test – most of them have been stuck at the crease. More than a lack of technique, it’s a lack of confidence,” Gavaskar said then.

Will Kohli open his stance or start using his feet more next time he plays spin? To left-arm spin, it’s highly unlikely that he would press down the track but even against off spin, it remains to be seen if he does.