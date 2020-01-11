Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 11000 runs as captain, Jasprit Bumrah clinches record for most T20I maidens

Virat Kohli bats in the 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka in Pune on Friday (Twitter/BCCI) Virat Kohli bats in the 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka in Pune on Friday (Twitter/BCCI)

Virat Kohli shattered the record for the fastest to score 11,000 runs as captain in international cricket in the 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka in Pune on Friday. India won the match by 78 runs and sealed the series 2-0.

Kohli, who has taken 196 innings to score 11000 runs as captain, is miles ahead of others in reaching this milestone.

He is followed by Australia’s Ricky Ponting (252 innings) and South Africa’s Graeme Smith (264 innings).

Allan Border, fourth on the list, took 316 innings to reach the milestone. Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fifth on the list, had done it in 324.

Bumrah becomes India’s highest wicket-taker in T20s

Jasprit Bumrah became India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He took one wicket and bowled a two-over spell of 1/5 in the 3rd T20I, signaling his return from the injury layoff.

He dismissed Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka. With this, Bumrah has now 53 T20I wickets, from 45 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal (52 wickets from 37 matches) and Ravichandran Ashwin (52 wickets from 46 matches) are the joint second highest on this list.

Bumrah had figures of 1/32 in the second T20 at Indore, which the hosts had won by seven wickets. The Gujarat pacer returned with figures of 1-5 in two overs in the third and final game here and made his comeback a memorable one.

Bumrah becomes bowler with most maidens in T20Is

Bumrah did something very rare in the 3rd T20I on Friday – he bowled a maiden over. This was his sixth maiden in T20Is. This puts him alongside Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Kulasekara for the most maidens bowled in T20Is – 6.

Six other bowlers have bowled five maidens in their T20I careers, one among whom is India’s Harbhajan Singh.

