Case filed against fan who tried to take selfie with Virat Kohli

An hour into the morning session of the first day of the Test, the man breached the security cordon and ran to short mid-on where Indian captain Virat Kohli was fielding. (AP Photo)

A case has been filed against a man for allegedly breaching security cordon at the Uppal Stadium where the second Test match between India and West Indies. The man, who has been identified by PTI as 19-year-old Mohammad Khan, was slapped with a case of trespassing for his actions.

An hour into the morning session of the first day of the Test, the man breached the security cordon and ran to short mid-on where Indian captain Virat Kohli was standing. He had to run around 70 metres before engaging Kohli in a tight hug and then trying to take a selfie. Kohli was flinching away as security personnel arrived on the scene and whisked the man away.

It is the second time during the series that such incident has taken place. Earlier, a fan interrupted the play to click selfies with Kohli on the first day of the first Test at Rajkot. As India continued to dominate over the visitors, two fans ran to the ground and clicked selfies with the skipper, who was standing in the middle of the pitch.

During the first Test, Kohli stopped to allow the two fans to click pictures before the umpires intervened and asked the security officials to escort them away from the field for the play to be resumed.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd