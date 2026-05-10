Virat Kohli eyeing 1000-run record as RCB face MI in Raipur

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Virat Kohli is at that stage of his illustrious career where he will be raking up one all-time record after the other and it is the case when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Raipur on Sunday. Kohli is just 28 runs away from becoming the first batter to have scored 1000 runs against MI.
Kohli has played 34 innings against MI and averages 32.40 against them with a strike rate of 128. While he has scored seven half-centuries against them, Kohli has never managed to score a century against the five-time IPL champions. It has to be noted that these statistics include Kohli’s numbers against MI in the IPL and the short-lived Champions League T20 as well.
Kohli has got over 1000 runs against four IPL teams already. He has scored 1174 runs against Chennai Super Kings, 1172 runs against Delhi Capitals, 1159 runs against Punjab Kings and 1021 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Considered one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Kohli is one of just four players to have played in every season of the IPL thus far. With 9040 runs in 277 matches at a strike rate of 133.93 and average of 39.82, Kohli is the most prolific run scorer in the history of the tournament. He has scored 66 half-centuries and eight centuries, both of which are records.
Kohli has retired from T20Is, making the IPL the only tournament in which he plays the shortest format of the game. Despite this, he has been in phenomenal form this season. In 10 innings, Kohli has scored 379 runs at a strike rate of 164.06 and average of 47.83.
Sunday will mark the first time in a decade that Kohli and RCB will play a home match in Raipur. The last time they played here was when Kohli was in the middle of a season that would eventually become one of the greatest batting campaigns in the tournament’s history.
RCB had faced Delhi Daredevils in that match and Kohli top-scored with 54, but it was not one of the breathtaking innings that would come to define his 973-run season. There were no fireworks or outrageous strokeplay. On a sluggish surface where timing the ball was difficult, every run had to be worked for.
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