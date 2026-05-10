Virat Kohli eyeing 1000-run record as RCB face MI in Raipur

Virat Kohli is at that stage of his illustrious career where he will be raking up one all-time record after the other and it is the case when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Raipur on Sunday. Kohli is just 28 runs away from becoming the first batter to have scored 1000 runs against MI.

Kohli has played 34 innings against MI and averages 32.40 against them with a strike rate of 128. While he has scored seven half-centuries against them, Kohli has never managed to score a century against the five-time IPL champions. It has to be noted that these statistics include Kohli’s numbers against MI in the IPL and the short-lived Champions League T20 as well.