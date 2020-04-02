Enjoy batting with MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers the most: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni bat together for India in an ODI in Ranchi in March 2019 (File Photo/PTI) Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni bat together for India in an ODI in Ranchi in March 2019 (File Photo/PTI)

Virat Kohli joined Kevin Pietersen in an informal chat on Instagram on Thursday, with the two cricketers taking the opportunity of being isolated in their homes to talk about various things.

When Pietersen asked Kohli to name his favourite batting partner, Kohli named MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers. “Two people I have enjoyed most batting with, well I like to bat with people who run well and understand my calling. So with MS Dhoni for India and with AB de Villiers otherwise. With AB the partnership just flows. We don’t even talk cricket,” he said.

Kohli and Pietersen also talked about an unusual moment from 2011, when Kohli picked up his first T20I wicket – off his 0th delivery. Pietersen, his wicket, was stumped off a wide delivery in this match. Kohli was the first bowler to take a wicket off the zeroth delivery of his T20I career.

Talking about that, Kohli said, “I am the only bowler to have picked up a wicket without bowling a legitimate delivery. It was zero balls and one wicket. You were so embarrassed that you didn’t even look at me.”

Answering a few other questions, some of which Pietersen relayed from fans, Kohli said he would pick Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi if asked to choose one. He also said he would never shave because he does not look good without a beard. He also said his best cricketing memory is winning the 2011 ICC World Cup and the worst cricketing memory is the horrendous tour of England he had in 2014.

