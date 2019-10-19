Virat Kohli’s horror DRS run as batsman continues

Virat Kohli took his ninth consecutive wrong DRS call as batsman on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against South Africa in Ranchi on Saturday. Kohli’s horrid run of taking wrong DRS calls as batsman stretches back to 2017. Since then, every time he has challenged the umpire’s decision, the umpire has won.

The last time Kohli successfully overturned the umpire’s decision in his favour was in a Test against Sri Lanka in 2017 – two years ago.

Kohli fell for 12 to Anrich Nortje on Saturday. The ball struck his front pad and the fielding team went up in appeal. After a chat with Rohit Sharma, Kohli decided to go for the review.

The review showed that the ball would be clipping his stumps and ‘Umpire’s call’ was the verdict that DRS returned – meaning that India would retain their review but that Kohli would have to walk off.

His wicket left India in a spot of bother at 39/3, as it finally looked like South Africa would challenge the Indian batsmen in the series.

However, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane joined forces to take India to 224/3 before bad light forced an early end to the first day of the match.