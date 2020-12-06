Comedy of errors: Virat Kohli drops a sitter but makes amends with run-out in 2nd T20I

Virat Kohli dropped a simple catch of Matthew Wade. (Twitter/Fox)

Virat Kohli dropped a simple catch but took advantage of a mix-up in the middle, running out danger man Matthew Wade for 58 (32) in the second and penultimate T20I in Sydney on Sunday.

It all happened in the last ball of the seventh over by Washington Sundar when Wade chipped an off-spinner towards the cover region. Wade should have been caught out but the Indian captain made a complete mess of it as the ball popped out of his hand.

Wade went for a quick run, but his partner at the other end Steve Smith was ball-watching. A distraught Wade gave up midway down the pitch. However, the duo realised Kohli’s error but by that time it was too little too late as Kohli threw the ball to Rahul to effect the dismissal.

Wade didn’t expect the drop and could have been home had he not given up early. Smith alerted him of the drop but Wade was almost walking away before the drop and it was too late to recover.

This is the second match on the trot where Kohli has missed a sitter.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to field. India made three changes with Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer replacing an injured Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Manish Pandey respectively.

In the Australia XI, injured captain Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are out and playing in place of them are Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis and Andrew Tye.

Matthew Wade is leading Australia in the absence of Finch.

The visiting Indians lead the three-match series 1-0.

Teams:

Australia: D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (w/c), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

India: KL Rahul (w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

