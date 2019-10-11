Pace of Virat Kohli’s double ton has given India extra time to get 20 wickets: Mayank Agarwal

Virat Kohli, whose unbeaten 253 led India to a position of strength at the end of Day 2 of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Pune on Friday, has also ensured by playing a quick innings that the home team have enough time to bowl out the South Africa side twice, said Mayank Agarwal.

Speaking at the end of the day’s proceedings, with South Africa at a score of 36/3, trailing by a massive 565 runs, Mayank Agarwal said, “It (Virat Kohli’s knock) has put us in the driver’s seat. It’s not just the amount of runs but at what pace those runs have come that has made the huge difference.”

Kohli’s best-ever Test score of 254 and his 225-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (91) in only 39.1 overs formed the cornerstone of India’s mammoth 601. Kohli’s big knock came at an impressive strike rate of 75.59 as he hammered 35 boundaries, including two sixes, in his 336-ball innings.

Agarwal said, “The double hundred has given the team an extra session and half, which becomes very crucial. The partnership between Virat and Jadeja was fabulous and almost at run a-ball 230-odd (225), which is fabulous. If you are looking to win games, then you want to have that time to get 20 wickets.”

Mayank also lauded the more sedate partnership between Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane earlier the day for having set up the platform for the aggressive stand between Kohli and Jadeja.

“Virat and Rahane during the last evening, around hour and half, when ball was doing a bit under lights, played really tight. They didn’t give opposition a wicket, in the first session and that put us in driver’s seat and we could do what we did in the second session,” he said.