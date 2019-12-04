Chicken burger, chocolate shake: How Virat Kohli treated himself after 235 vs England

Virat Kohli joined forces with former strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu and transformed the Indian team with a lot of focus on fitness goals. (File Photo) Virat Kohli joined forces with former strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu and transformed the Indian team with a lot of focus on fitness goals. (File Photo)

Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team, came in when Team India was “looking for a fitness culture”.

That is when he joined fores with former strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu and transformed the Indian team with a lot of focus on fitness goals.

Kohli’s diet plan is not very complicated as he is known to prefer eating fresh home cooked food. He is someone who is not shy of eating food but he is not a food junkie, a foodie who suggests eating to heart’s content.

But at the same time, once in a while he does give it a shot at trying fatty foods like fried chips with healthy alternatives like wheat crackers.

The Indian captain is very particular about the food he eats. (Virat Kohli instagram) The Indian captain is very particular about the food he eats. (Virat Kohli instagram)

Looking back at one such moment the Indian captain revealed, “When I finished on 235, I was gone, I was cooked, because during the game I don’t like to eat heavy, so I was focusing on bananas and water and a little bit of dal-chawal and so on.”

“So Basu sir (Shanker Basu) told me, ‘tonight, you can afford to eat anything you like,’ but even then I ordered – and I was eating meat that time – I ordered a chicken burger, I took off the top bun – I couldn’t stop myself – I said, okay, one piece of bread is okay, not two, but then I had a big plate of fries and then I had a chocolate shake along with that, because I knew, my body needs it,” Virat Kohli said during the interview.

“So if my body needed carbs, okay, go ahead and smash a meal, (but) not a cheat day,” the 31-year-old added.

Earlier, Basu had revealed that Kohli was always a “freak” who has not taken a cheat day in the last two years.

Fit and fabulous, he has often confessed that his consistency on the field is a fruit of the dedication and determination with respect to his fitness regime. Shedding light on his love for his workout sessions, he took time to share a video of himself at the gym doing a variation of what seems to be a tornado pull-up, which is great for the abdomen, shoulders and arms.

Watch the video here.

Never stop working hard. 💪Make everyday count! 💯✌pic.twitter.com/EVYp2mx6L2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 28, 2017

Fitness buffs will want to follow in Kohli’s footsteps, will you?

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd