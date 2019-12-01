‘Why drag Anushka Sharma’s name?’: Virat Kohli breaks silence on Engineer’s tea claim

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Twitter/imVKohli) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Twitter/imVKohli)

Virat Kohli, breaking his silence on a claim by former India cricket Farokh Engineer that Anushka Sharma was served tea by India selectors at the stadium during the ODI World Cup earlier this year, said on Saturday that his wife is a ‘soft target’ because of her success.

“You want to mention something about the selectors do that, but why join her name with it,” Kohli said at a media event, referring to Engineer’s claim.

Also Read | Selectors were busy getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea during World Cup, claims Farokh Engineer

Relaying what had actually happened at the World Cup, Kohli explained: “She (Anushka) came for one World Cup game against Sri Lanka. The family box and the selector box was different, and there was no selector in that box. She came with two friends. As I said, she is known, she’s been successful at a very high level so when people take her name, it gets noticed.”

Also Read | Anushka Sharma breaks her silence on Farokh Engineer’s claim

Engineer had said that the MSK Prasad-led selection panel is “a Mickey Mouse selection committee”. “All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea,” he had alleged.

Anushka Sharma had reacted angrily to this, saying that this story was false. She had also spoken about how her name has often been taken without any reason in matters of Indian cricket.

Kohli rubbished all allegations that Anushka Sharma gets preferential treatment in the Indian cricket fraternity, saying that his wife’s value system would never allow her to do anything wrong.

“So much has been said about her and so much comes out about her. The value system that she has and her beliefs and the nature she has, it won’t allow her to go against rules and protocols. So I don’t know why people have wanted to sensationalise stories by taking her name because she’s a soft target. We both had been ignoring it for a while,” Kohli added.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd