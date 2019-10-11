‘Selfless’ or ‘rare chance lost’? Timing of Virat Kohli’s declaration divides Twitter

Virat Kohli declared the India innings at a massive 601/5, with one hour of play left on Day 2 in the 2nd Test vs South Africa on Friday. He was himself on 254* at the time, his highest Test score.

Advertising

India made good use of the 15 overs they had time to bowl at South Africa in the last hour, as the day ended with the visitors reeling at 36/3 and trailing by 565 runs.

Kohli’s selflessness in declaring the innings to put South Africa under added pressure in the last hour has been lauded all around.

Virat Kohli today declared the inns with his personal score at 254 not out on day-two. Selfless batsman and captain considering the subcontinent players’ obsession with the milestones. #KingKohli — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 11, 2019

This is beyond words. Virat Kohli 254*, captain himself, declared the innings at 601/5 and didn’t go for an easy looking maiden triple century. There are only 30 tripple centuries scored till date, and you didn’t even tried for it.

Greatness at its peak@imVkohli — Srijan Singh (@srijanthinks) October 11, 2019

However, some fans and experts have also been disappointed with the timing of the declaration, saying that such an opportunity comes around rarely in a batsman’s career and that Kohli should have tried to bring up his first Test triple ton.

Advertising

Kohli was batting at a strike rate in excess of 100 in the third session, and could have got to the 300-mark well within the day’s play.

There have only been two batsmen from India who have posted Test triple tons – Virender Sehwag and Karun Nair. In fact, only four batsmen have scored more in an innings than Kohli’s 254* – Sehwag, Nair, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

I know it sounds selfish for a captain, but my heart says Virat could have gone for a 300! He does deserve a 300 against his name #IndvsSA — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 11, 2019

Kohli should have continued batting and look for that 300 runs, these chances come only a few times in a career. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2019

Some fans were reminded of an incident from a Multan Test in 2004, when Sachin Tendulkar had been left angered by Rahul Dravid’s declaration when he had been on 194*.

Virat Kohli had a great chance of scoring his first triple hundred but declared for the team’s cause. Another batsman in another era created too much of drama because he couldn’t get to score 200. Class > Money#INDvsSA — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 11, 2019

Let’s be honest, if this was Sachin he would’ve batted till Umesh Yadav came in for his 300. Kohli, my goat. — #MakeRohitLoseWeight (@ffsvirat) October 11, 2019

And then there were some bizarre takeaways:

Selfish Kohli made a double century and declared before Keshav Maharaj could make it. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 11, 2019

The wait for Kohli’s first Test triple ton continues, but his 254* has ensured that India go into the last three days of the Test in a position of strength.