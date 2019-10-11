Toggle Menu
‘Selfless’ or ‘rare chance lost’? Timing of Virat Kohli’s declaration divides Twitterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/virat-kohli-declaration-timing-divides-fans-6064881/

‘Selfless’ or ‘rare chance lost’? Timing of Virat Kohli’s declaration divides Twitter

Virat Kohli declared the India innings at a massive 601/5, with one hour of play left on Day 2 in the 2nd Test vs South Africa. He was himself on 254* at the time. Some fans have said that Kohli should have tried to score his first 300.

Virat Kohli rests during Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Pune on Friday (AP Photo)

Virat Kohli declared the India innings at a massive 601/5, with one hour of play left on Day 2 in the 2nd Test vs South Africa on Friday. He was himself on 254* at the time, his highest Test score.

India made good use of the 15 overs they had time to bowl at South Africa in the last hour, as the day ended with the visitors reeling at 36/3 and trailing by 565 runs.

Kohli’s selflessness in declaring the innings to put South Africa under added pressure in the last hour has been lauded all around.

However, some fans and experts have also been disappointed with the timing of the declaration, saying that such an opportunity comes around rarely in a batsman’s career and that Kohli should have tried to bring up his first Test triple ton.

Advertising

Kohli was batting at a strike rate in excess of 100 in the third session, and could have got to the 300-mark well within the day’s play.

There have only been two batsmen from India who have posted Test triple tons – Virender Sehwag and Karun Nair. In fact, only four batsmen have scored more in an innings than Kohli’s 254* – Sehwag, Nair, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

Some fans were reminded of an incident from a Multan Test in 2004, when Sachin Tendulkar had been left angered by Rahul Dravid’s declaration when he had been on 194*.

And then there were some bizarre takeaways:

The wait for Kohli’s first Test triple ton continues, but his 254* has ensured that India go into the last three days of the Test in a position of strength.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android