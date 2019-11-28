Virat Kohli speaks about dealing with failures, India’s World Cup exit

Virat Kohli led India to the 2019 World Cup semifinal before New Zealand knocked them out. (File Photo/PTI) Virat Kohli led India to the 2019 World Cup semifinal before New Zealand knocked them out. (File Photo/PTI)

India skipper Virat Kohli spoke about dealing with failures and the heartbreak of India’s exit from the World Cup earlier this year.

Speaking to India Today, Kohli said, “Do I get affected by failures? Yes, I do. Everyone does. At the end of the day, I know my team would need me. I had the feeling so strong in my heart that I am going to be not out and make India go through that tough phase (in the World Cup semi-final).”

“But then again, maybe that was my ego talking because how can you predict something like that? You can only have a strong feeling or maybe it was a strong desire to do something like that,” he said.

After a splendid show in the World Cup, Team India’s campaign was finally brought to a screeching halt by New Zealand in the penultimate stage. Chasing a stiff 240, India’s top order crumbled in front of the Kiwi pace battery and India could only manage 221 in response.

Talking about his desire to leave behind a legacy, Kohli, who has so far scored 11,520 and 7,202 runs in ODIs and Tests respectively, said: “I hate losing. I don’t want to walk out and say I could have done this. When I step out on the field, it’s a privilege.

“When I walk out, I want to have zero energy. We want to leave behind a legacy that future cricketers will say we want to play like that.”

