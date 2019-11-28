Follow Us:
Virat Kohli speaks about dealing with failures, India’s World Cup exit

India skipper Virat Kohli spoke about dealing with failures and the heartbreak of India's exit from the World Cup earlier this year. 

Published: November 28, 2019
Virat Kohli led India to the 2019 World Cup semifinal before New Zealand knocked them out. (File Photo/PTI)

Speaking to India Today, Kohli said, “Do I get affected by failures? Yes, I do. Everyone does. At the end of the day, I know my team would need me. I had the feeling so strong in my heart that I am going to be not out and make India go through that tough phase (in the World Cup semi-final).”

“But then again, maybe that was my ego talking because how can you predict something like that? You can only have a strong feeling or maybe it was a strong desire to do something like that,” he said.

After a splendid show in the World Cup, Team India’s campaign was finally brought to a screeching halt by New Zealand in the penultimate stage. Chasing a stiff 240, India’s top order crumbled in front of the Kiwi pace battery and India could only manage 221 in response.

Talking about his desire to leave behind a legacy, Kohli, who has so far scored 11,520 and 7,202 runs in ODIs and Tests respectively, said: “I hate losing. I don’t want to walk out and say I could have done this. When I step out on the field, it’s a privilege.

“When I walk out, I want to have zero energy. We want to leave behind a legacy that future cricketers will say we want to play like that.”

