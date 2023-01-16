Virat Kohli credits Team India’s throwdown experts for making him a better batsman

Team India’s throwdown specialists D Raghavendra, Nuwan Seneviratne and Dayanand Garani’s ability to ratchet up speeds in excess of 145-150 kph with the sidearm enormously contributed to Virat Kohli’s batting acknowledges the former India skipper.

The sidearm is cricketing equipment that is shaped like a long spoon, with its far end designed to hold and hurl the ball at great speeds.

In a conversation with Shubman Gill on BCCI.tv, Kohli explained how the troika had played a pivotal role in his improvement as a batsman over the years.

.@imVkohli & @ShubmanGill reflect on the efforts put behind the scenes, courtesy this trio of throwdown specialists 👏 👏 You wouldn’t want to miss this sneak peek into #TeamIndia‘s backstage heroes 👍 👍 – By @ameyatilak Special Feature 🎥 🔽 #INDvSLhttps://t.co/SFYQKgKkW2 pic.twitter.com/zY0g2pjJHI — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2023

“All three of them have given us world-class practice every time we play. They challenge us in the nets like anyone 145 or 150 kmph pace bowlers. They always try to get us out and make sure that they test us regularly,” said Kohli.

“At times, it feels very intense. For me that has been the difference in my career to be very honest. From where I was as a cricketer before I started getting this kind of practice to where I am today.

“A lot of credit has go to these guys, who have given us practice regularly and their contribution has been unbelievable. You guys should remember their names and faces because, behind our success, a lot of effort has been put in by these guys,” he added.

Centurion Shubman Gill, who shared a 131-run stand for the second wicket with the player of the series Virat Kohli in the third ODI, also credited the trio. He said: “These three combined would have had 1200 to 1500 wickets. They prepare us for all kinds of conditions heading into the match.”

Stars on the field introduce stars behind the scenes 👌👌 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙁𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚: Centurions @imVkohli & @ShubmanGill thank #TeamIndia's throwdown specialists after ODI series win in Trivandrum 👏 👏 #INDvSL Coming 🔜 on https://t.co/Z3MPyeL1t7 ⏳ pic.twitter.com/V39THYUfpr — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2023

Know your throwdown experts

🔴D Raghavendra

Hailing from Kumta in northern Karnataka, he had left home to pursue his cricket ambitions in Mumbai in the late 1990s. With his cricketing career not going anywhere, he returned to Bangalore and started helping the coaches and players at the National Cricket Academy. Raghu became a favourite with batsmen as he never got tired of throwing balls at them. Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni would ask him to be around when they trained.

Kohli has gone on record to reveal Raghu’s impact on his batting line-up.

🔴 Dayanand Garani

In 2020, Garani started as a throwdown specialist after working with KXIP, flying out to Australia after the regular Raghu, tested Covid-positive. A Civic Police Volunteer in Kolkata Police he was a medium pacer once, took up a throw-down course and worked with the Andhra Ranji team. He comes from remote Jamatiya village in East Midnapore district.

🔴 Nuwan Seneviratne

The left-handed Sri Lankan was roped in as a throwdown specialist in 2018 to help Indian batsmen combat Pakistan’s left-arm pacers, Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan. India continued his services. The 42-year-old has worked with Sri Lanka for a decade as the senior team’s fielding coach before 2018.

Starting new year on a high note

Kohli, who had ended a nearly three-year wait for an international hundred in the Asia Cup last year, is back to his best and has been scoring hundreds at will in a World Cup year. The 34-year-old is now only three short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries.

Kohli said starting the “new year on a high note” is an ideal start for him, with the World Cup scheduled later this year.

“It’s been a great start. It’s been a while since I started the year like this… getting a hundred and then scoring two hundred in the series and also becoming the man of the series.

I am just happy that in the World Cup year, I can start like this, and I know I can be consistent. When I start like this, and I start feeling confident, then things usually go well,” he said.

Shubman converting starts

Kohli also congratulated Gill for scoring his first century at home. He said: “Congratulations for your first hundred in India. You deserved to get one in the first match. Today also you played phenomenally well and many more at home and away will come in the future.”

Shubman, who failed to convert his start in the first two ODIs spoke about getting starts and reaching triple digits.

“I was disappointed when I got out in the first ODI. I was looking to go big in that match but unfortunately, nahi ho paaya. In Kolkata, too I was playing well but failed to convert my start. Aaj yahi tha ki agar start milta hai to lamba jaane ki koshish karunga (Today I just wanted to take it deep). I have felt in Test matches as well that I left a bit of run there.

Shubman also credited Virat Kohli for motivating him during their partnership and how he changed the tempo the moment he walked out to bat.

“Jaise jab hum batting kar rahe they tab aapne aa ke kaha ki tera aaj lamba jaane ka time hai aur aapne aate hi rhythm badal diya (While we were in the middle, you told me that today I am going to score big and you changed the rhythm right from the word go,” said Shubman.

Kohli said he enjoyed batting with the youngster. “I really enjoyed batting with Shubman. We haven’t batted for very long many times. But today was the day where we had a good partnership and it really helped the team as well,” said Kohli.

India won the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka by 3-0.