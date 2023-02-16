Watch: Fan frenzy as Virat Kohli leaves Kotla after practice session before IND vs AUS Test

Indian superstar Virat Kohli is excited to be back and playing the second Test between India vs Australia in his home ground at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

Kohli, who has played only three Tests on his home ground in his career, is the venue where he grew up playing his cricket.

Fan frenzy is at its peak and a glimpse of the same was seen on social media –

Delhi last hosted a Test match in 2017 in which Kohli scored a mammoth 243 runs against Sri Lanka. He has scored 463 runs on the ground from three Test matches at a mindboggling average of 77.83.

The craze of Virat kohli in Delhi is unmatchable 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P6qqbZBUjj — Ameee ♥ (@kohlifanAmeee) February 16, 2023

Kohli will look to continue his good run form at the venue as he is in desperate need of some Test runs. He managed to score 12 runs in the first game and was caught down the leg side. However, despite the lack of contribution from the ace batter India thumped Australia by innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.

The second Test of the series will be held in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium from February 17 to 21.