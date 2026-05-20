‘We are not even 15% of fitness of an Indian hockey player’: Virat Kohli compares fitness levels

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Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli has acknowledged the fitness standard of hockey players claiming that cricketers don’t have even 15% of fitness. His claim has drawn heartfelt reactions from Indian hockey players.
Considered one of the fittest cricketers, Virat Kohli said if hockey players watch their sessions, they would laugh as the sport of hockey demands much more.
“I know people sometimes look at fitness as something extraordinary, but for me, it is what the job demands. It should be the norm, not something celebrated as special,” Kohli said while speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit. “Cricket is in such prime focus in our country that we often overlook other sports. If I am being honest, we aren’t even 15% of the fitness of an Indian hockey player. If the hockey players watch our training sessions, they would laugh because their sport demands far more,” Kohli added.
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Earlier hockey players like Indian vice captain Hardik Singh have explained the rigours of the sport where result of a yo yo test is much higher as compared to cricket.
Notable Indian hockey players have welcomed the acknowledgement from the ace batter.
Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winning captain and one of the fittest hockey players Manpreet Singh thanked him for recognising the effort. “Virat is a role model for millions. I thank him for recognising our hard work and telling it to the world,” Hockey India quoted Manpreet in a social media post.
Similarly, Hardik Singh said,”The man who redefined fitness is acknowledging our standards, which sends a message that the fitness of the hockey players should not be underestimated.”
Under coach Craig Fulton, India is one of the fittest hockey sides in the world and won bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh also thanked Virat for acknowledging the fitness level in one of the fastest games. “It is great to have our fitness level in front of the world as hockey is one of the fastest games,” he said.
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