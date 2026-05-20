‘We are not even 15% of fitness of an Indian hockey player’: Virat Kohli compares fitness levels

Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli has acknowledged the fitness standard of hockey players claiming that cricketers don’t have even 15% of fitness. His claim has drawn heartfelt reactions from Indian hockey players.

Considered one of the fittest cricketers, Virat Kohli said if hockey players watch their sessions, they would laugh as the sport of hockey demands much more.

“I know people sometimes look at fitness as something extraordinary, but for me, it is what the job demands. It should be the norm, not something celebrated as special,” Kohli said while speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit. “Cricket is in such prime focus in our country that we often overlook other sports. If I am being honest, we aren’t even 15% of the fitness of an Indian hockey player. If the hockey players watch our training sessions, they would laugh because their sport demands far more,” Kohli added.