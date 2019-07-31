Virat Kohli 2.0? The challenges that await the Indian captain

Virat Kohli’s past trip to the Carribean did not come in the best of circumstances. In 2017, the storm surrounding his rift with Anil Kumble hogged the limelight, ultimately leading to the coach’s exit. Two years later, he leads India even as reports say there’s a rift between him and Rohit Sharma, and after India’s exit from the World Cup.

Advertising

So what are the biggest challenges he’ll be facing in the upcoming series?

The Playing XI

One thing the Indian captain and team management needs to sort out is finding the perfect playing XI for each of the three formats. With the focus on white-ball cricket (ODIs and T20Is), India needs to find its balance. India’s World Cup exit was blamed on 45 minutes of bad cricket, but the balance of the batting line up was also off. The combination of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli at the top only papered over the absence of a solid middle-order. Having a superior bowling attack helped.

But now the time has come to address the critical issue given the ICC T20 World Cup is just 14 months away.

T20 specialists

Advertising

India will play 12 T20Is in its home leg ahead of the T20 World Cup in October 2020. But their strategy of playing T20Is has often seemed like a continuation of the ODI formula, with a reliance on the top three batsmen. However, that means the batting lineup’s problems are the same.

Unlike other T20 teams India does not have a game-breaker at the top, like what a Jason Roy or Jos Buttler do for England at the top, smash a 10-ball 30 or 20-ball 50 and grab the momentum in the Powerplay. Finding such a player and fitting him in the playing XI is something the captain should worry about. A similar player may be required down the order as well. Hardik Pandya fits the bill, but the responsibility can’t rest on his shoulders alone.

Read | Reports of tiff with Rohit Sharma leave Virat Kohli ‘baffled’

Redefining goals

Recovering from the World Cup exit in a short time and then flying off for a month-long tour is not easy. It is here that Kohli’s positivity needs to rub off on his teammates so that they can bounce back. The Indian team needs to redefine its goals and have a vision in place. It is up to Kohli to get the best out of his players by showing them what the road ahead looks like.

Kohli has wisely also aimed to put to rest the reports of the rift between him and his vice-captain before the tour. But he will need to ensure it doesn’t affect the team morale.

Watch IE Video-

Finding the new blood

In the post mortem of India’s World Cup debacle, one argument that kept coming up was that India did not give players the long rope that they deserved. For the number four slot, only Ambati Rayudu was given more chances, while others came and went. Shreyas Iyer, one of the many batsmen tried in the position, had pointed out the problem with the saying great talents need proper backing.

“If you keep coming in and going out (of the team), it doesn’t really set a good pattern for one’s self and you start disbelieving yourself. If you are a great talent, then you need some time,” Iyer said in an interview. Iyer who has played 6 ODIs and an equal number of T20 Internationals.

Now the Indian team has a set of players who have done well for India A and can be groomed for the World T20. The captain will need to make it clear that if they deliver, he will back them. The bigger question is whether they will get any game time on the tour of West Indies.