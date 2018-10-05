Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli adds to Caribbean woes with 24th Test hundred

Following Prithvi Shaw's heroics on Day 1, skipper Virat Kohli added to West Indies by scoring his 24th Test hundred.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 5, 2018 11:07:11 am

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli continued his brilliant form in Test cricket. (Source: PTI)

India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday scored his 24th Test hundred on the 2nd day of the first Test against West Indies. The captain piled on more misery on West Indies bowlers, as he reached the landmark in 184 deliveries. In his innings, the right-handed batsman smashed 6 fours. During the course of the innings, the 29-year-old also completed 3,000 Test runs in India.

This is Kohli’s 4th hundred in the longest format this year in 10 Tests. He has also scored over 1,000 runs in this calendar year so far. His previous hundred in the format came in the second innings of the third Test against England.

Kohli became the fastest to reach 24 Test century since Australia’s Sir Don Bradman, who reached the mark in 66 innings. It has taken him 123 innings to reach the mark, while the former India legend Sachin Tendulkar had taken 125 innings to score 24 Test centuries.

Kohli’s ton came a day after the visitors were made to work hard on the first day of the Test by the debutant Prithvi Shaw, who scored his maiden Test ton. India managed to cross the 450-run mark on Day 2 with Rishabh Pant also smashing quick 92 runs before being dismissed by Devendra Bishoo.

