Watch: ‘Superman’ Virat Kohli takes a stunner, gets special appreciation from Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli pulled off a spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne during the third ODI between India and Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

In the 32’nd over of the Australian innings, the Indian captain displayed superhuman-like athleticism in the field to bring his adopted home on their feet. Driving a quickish delivery around off=stump, Labuschagne made room to go inside out, but the slowness of the surface did not allow him to control the drive. The ball went uppishly to the right of cover where Kohli dived across full length and took it with both hands with the ball almost dying on him.

Immediately, Jadeja ran up to his skipper and lifted him in delight. Kohli, on the other hand, showed his appreciation for fielding coach R Sridhar in the dressing room.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and will bat first in the third and final ODI against India on Sunday.

It was the third straight toss win for captain Aaron Finch on this tour, but the visitors opted to bat first this time unlike the opening two matches of the series.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

