Virat Kohli can succeed in all formats of the game, says Rahul Dravid

Former Indian batsman and current coach of India under-19 team Rahul Dravid said that India captain Virat Kohli is a great example of people who can succeed in all forms of the game.

Calling the limited format ‘very skillful forms of the game’, Dravid was quoted by ANI as saying, “If you don’t play Test cricket, there are other forms of the game, as well. I love T20 and ODI crickets. They are very skillful forms of the game.”

Dravid further said that even though not many cricketers can play all three formats, that should be their goal. “People like Virat Kohli are great examples who have shown that you could succeed in all form of the game. It is not easy. Not many people have done but that should be your goal,” Dravid, who successfully guided the under-19 team to their record fourth World Cup title in February this year, said.

Talking about the longest format of the game, he said, “I always tell them (Under-19 players) you will get the greatest satisfaction is playing in Test cricket. Test cricket is the hardest form of the game. Nothing tests you like Test cricket. Over a period of five days, you are tested physically, mentally, technically, emotionally. So that’s the challenge.”

“I tell U-19 kids that if you want to be challenged too, then Test cricket is what you should try and play,” he added.