Virat Kohli: ‘6 cameras following you at practice is not a comfortable feeling’

Virat Kohli has spoken out about his discomfort with players being recorded by social media teams of Indian Premier League franchises while they are sharing personal conversations with other players or in training sessions. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star asked for there to be some “streamlining” in terms of the footage that IPL teams’ social media units capture in order to create viral moments.

“You walk to practice and you have six cameras following you. It’s not a comfortable feeling at all,” Kohli said on the RCB Podcast. “As a sportsperson, you need to have the ability and the freedom to work on your game in peace. If everything you do is an opportunity to film or display or to dissect, then you are not being organic. I’m not going to be able to try to do things at practice which I really want to do because I know tomorrow if someone films it and there are discussions on my practice sessions… You judge me on my performances during the game, not during the leadup. No one has the right to judge me on what I’m doing in terms of my preparation, the things I’m trying in the nets.”