IPL 2026 | Virat Kohli: ‘There was always a risk of getting burnt out rather than being undercooked, these breaks help me immensely’

Virat Kohli plays only one format internationally these days. For someone who spent perhaps more than a decade playing non-stop cricket across formats, across the world, it is a different phase in his career. His appearances on the cricket grounds and television screens are limited to ODIs and IPL now. But, if his innings on the opening night of IPL 2026 is anything to go by, there is no rustiness in his batting. And the former India and RCB captain actually attributed it to the breaks he gets these days. Staying mentally is going to be the key to what is his final cricketing chapter.

“The last game I played was the (IPL) final last year, but I think the way I batted in the one-day series quite recently really helped me to stay in that same kind of momentum,” Kohli said after his masterful 38-ball 69, staying unbeaten in a run-chase as he usually does. “I wasn’t playing shots that I don’t usually play, so I knew as long as I have the rhythm and I’ve put enough work physically behind the scenes with my fitness, things should come together nicely and tonight was another chance to start strong and to build on this.”

Kohli’s knock – along with superb innings from Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar – helped RCB chase down 202 with 26 balls to spare as they made a statement start to their title defence.

“Well, you know, the kind of scheduling that we’ve had over the last 15 years and the amount of cricket I’ve played, for me, there was always a risk of getting burnt out rather than being undercooked. So these breaks help me immensely. I stay fresh, I stay excited. Whenever I come back to play, it’s 120%. I’m not coming back, you know, underprepared. In fact, the extra rest helps me to mentally freshen up. And as long as you’re physically fit and you’re excited mentally, both those things come together nicely and then you’re able to contribute for the team’s cause, and that’s what you want to do as a player. You don’t want to hold on to a spot you want to keep performing, and you know, keep putting in the work for the team,” Kohli added.

When asked to rate Padikkal’s knock – a high-impact 26-ball 61 – Kohli was full of praise for the local boy who has unlocked another gear to his batting in the last year or so.

“Outstanding knock, I mean, right from the word go, I mean, I had plans of going aggressive in the powerplay, but when I saw him play, I was like, keep putting him back on strike and hit the odd boundary here and there. So, he completely took the game away from the opposition, and I told him that one shot he hit off a slower ball over mid on for six. At that time, I told him, just keep going on. You’re hitting the ball amazingly well, and just keep pushing it and take the game away from the opposition. We finished with 25-26 balls to spare and we’ll get up on the net run rate as well, and his knock was tremendous,” Kohli said.

“I’ve seen him at close quarters, and the skill he has, and now he’s applying it, and this is at the back of a great domestic season with the red ball. His timing with the ball was phenomenal. His head positions, his balance, absolutely world-class. I know what he can do with the bat if he’s confident, and tonight was just a display of his cheer talent.”