‘Crack right here in his eye line’: How Virat Kohli asked Jasprit Bumrah to change line of attack

“Jassi, isko na idhar sey crack hai!” Virat Kohli urged Jasprit Bumrah aka Jassi to shift his line of attack to the off-side and go around the stumps to Dean Elgar. It was the end of Bumrah’s second over, where Bumrah had largely hit back of a length around the middle stump line and angling it away and Kohli quickly shuffled to the stumps.

He had a close look at the pitch and shouted out to Bumrah, who was at the other end, about to walk to his fielding position.

“Tumhe lag raha hai ki idhar crack hai lekin nahi hai (You might think that there are cracks on the pitch in the stumps line but no). He then had another look at the pitch and shouted out, “iska idhar hai (it’s here), pointing to a spot outside off stump. “Bilkul eye line mey hai (it’s in his direct eye line). “Idhar sey dalana” (Bowl it from here) he said, signalling a shift to Elgar’s off side, urging to go around the stumps.

And next over, Bumrah shifted around the stumps to Elgar after a couple of balls.

Meanwhile, South Africa needs 305 runs to win the first Test after they were restricted for just 174 runs on the fourth day. Rishabh Pant was the top scorer for India in the second innings as he scored 34 runs. India scored 327 runs and 174 in both the innings and South Africa were all out on the score of 197.

Brief Scores:

India: 327 & 174 all out in 50.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 34, K L Rahul 23; Kagiso Rabad 4/42; Marco jansen 4/55).

South Africa 1st innings: 197 all out.