Didn’t get selected once because father refused to pay bribe: Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said in the past that his father is his superhero in real life and has now revealed how his father refused to pay a bribe to ensure he was selected in a team.

In a chat with India football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Instagram, the 31-year-old narrated an incident where he was not selected for a team once despite performing well because his father refused to offer bribe to an official.

“In my home State (Delhi), sometimes things happen which are not fair. On one occasion, a certain someone did not play by the rules when it came to selection criteria,” Kohli said.

“He told my father that while I had the merit to be selected, a little extra (possibly a bribe) was needed to confirm my selection. My father — an honest middle-class man who had worked hard all his life to become a successful lawyer — did not even understand what ‘little extra’ meant. My father simply said, ‘If you want to select Virat, then let it be purely on merit. I will give you nothing extra’.”

“I didn’t get selected. I cried a lot; I was broken. But that incident taught me a lot. I realised that I had to be extraordinary to become successful, and that I had to achieve this purely through my own effort and hard work. My father showed me the right way, through action and not merely words,” Kohli added.

The Indian skipper who is considered one of the most complete batsmen of the modern era also revealed that after losing his father he became more motivated to pursue his dream of cricket.

