Virat Kohli breaks Javed Miandad’s 26-year-old record, becomes highest ODI run-scorer against West Indies

Virat Kohli went past former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad to register more runs than any other batsman in ODI cricket against West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad on Sunday. Kohli needed just 19 runs to get past Miandad’s tally of 1930 runs before the second ODI of India’s tour of West Indies.

Advertising

The 62-year-old took 64 innings to score 1,930 runs whereas Kohli took just 34 innings to surpass him. Miandad played his last ODI against West Indies in 1993.

On the list of most ODI runs against West Indies. Miandad is followed by Australia’s Mark Waugh (1,708 runs), South Africa’s Jacques Kallis (1,666 runs) and Pakistan’s Rameez Raja (1,624 runs). The next Indian batsman on the list is Sachin Tendulkar who scored 1,573 runs from 39 innings at an average of 52.43.

The Indian skipper has seven centuries and 10 half-centuries against the Caribbean side and an impressive average of over 70. Former South African cricketer Hashim Amla is the only batsman who has a better batting average than the 30-year-old, who has scored 1,069 runs in 16 innings at an average of 76.35.

Advertising

India’s no. 3 batsman also has the most number of centuries against West Indies. He is followed by Herschelle Gibbs and Amla who have scored five centuries each against West Indies.

Kohli has been in good form on the Caribbean tour. He was the highest run-scorer for India in the three-T20I series scoring 106 runs.

Earlier, Indian skipper won the toss and elected to bat first. India lost Shikhar Dhawan cheaply once again as DRS went Sheldon Cottrell’s way.