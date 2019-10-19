Watch: Virat Kohli breaks into laughter as Faf du Plessis’ proxy-skipper loses toss too

Bad luck is following South African skipper Faf du Plessis everywhere he is tossing the coin. Having lost nine successive tosses in Asia, an exasperated South Africa captain Faf du Plessis brought his deputy Temba Bavuma to the toss here at Ranchi in the third Test. Bavuma made the call for tail and it was Virat who won the toss. It left Virat and presenter Murali Karthik laughing.

South Africa have struggled in Indian conditions and not winning the toss in the first two Tests has only made things tougher for them. Opting to bat in Visakhapatnam and Pune, India put up 500-plus totals to virtually bat the visitors out of the game.

Faf du Plessis toss record in away Tests:

First seven Tests: seven tosses won (Won 4; Lost 1; Draw 2)

Last seven* Tests: seven tosses lost (Won 0; Lost 6)

This is what skipper Faf du Plessis said at the toss: “It shows that it isn’t meant to be (about using Bavuma as a proxy skipper for luck). Important toss as this looks the driest surface of the series. It’s about the first innings really and we need to put runs on the board when we bat. One forced change with Aiden (Markram). Few other changes as well. Change in the batting order. Quinton will open the batting. Hopefully, he can put pressure on the Indian bowlers, like what Rohit has done for India. Heinrich Klaasen comes in as the wicket-keeper. A new spinner in George Linde makes his Test debut. Two weeks ago he was 1000 miles away from playing Test cricket but that’s how quickly things happen. Lungi Ngidi also comes in. We’ve gone in with five bowlers to take the 20 wickets and hopefully, we can. Starting in India is a tough challenge and all teams that have played here will vouch for it. We did compete well in the first game but it didn’t go our way last game. We’re ready for the fight.”