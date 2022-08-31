scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Asia Cup 2022: Watch Virat Kohli bowling after six years breaks the internet

With the bat, Virat Kohli on Wednesday struck a fluent 44-ball 59 not out versus Hong Kong in Dubai.

virat kohli, kohli bowlingVirat Kohli bowled for India vs Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022. (Screengrab)

Virat Kohli, bowling in T20I cricket, after a gap of nearly six years was probably the highlight of the Hong Kong’s innings against India on Wednesday.

Kohli bowled the 17th over of the innings. Unfortunately, the 33-year-old did not pick up a wicket but his solo over where he conceded six runs won the internet.

In 101 T20I matches, Kohli has picked up four wickets at an average of 49.5 and has an economy rate of 8.1

Kohli has previously joked that if his India teammates had enough belief in his ability with the ball in his hand he could have had much more than the eight international wickets he has to his name.

The last time Kohli bowled in T20Is before this, was in 2016. On that occasion, MS Dhoni opted to throw the ball to him when India needed to defend 7 runs in the last over, despite Ravichandran Ashwin still not having finished his quota of overs.

Kohli had failed to emerge as the hero with the ball on that occasion.

“No one in the team believes in my bowling but I do. After that I had back issues and then never bowled (in an international match),” Kohli said in a Star Sports interview.

Meanwhile, Following up his 35 against Pakistan in India’s Asia Cup opener, former Indian skipper Kohli on Wednesday struck a fluent 44-ball 59 not out versus Hong Kong in Dubai, his first international half-century since a 52 against the West Indies in a T20I in Kolkata on February 18 this year.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:58:15 pm
