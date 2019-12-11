Watch: Virat Kohli blows kiss to stands after carnage on marriage anniversary

Virat Kohli gestures to the crowd after his knock of 70* off 29 balls in the 3rd T20I vs West Indies in Mumbai (AP Photo) Virat Kohli gestures to the crowd after his knock of 70* off 29 balls in the 3rd T20I vs West Indies in Mumbai (AP Photo)

Virat Kohli came up with a special knock on his marriage anniversary in the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday. His unbeaten 70 off 29 balls – his fastest T20I fifty – took India to a mammoth score of 240/3 in 20 overs. As he was walking off after his innings, he blew a kiss to the stands and raised his bat in a celebratory gesture.

He stares towards the stands, his women smiles and send kisses to him, he plays destructive, he delivers the smiles and kisses back!😉❤️ The best Anniversary gift to be!!#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/DeRfNaPife — Team Virat™ (@TeamViratOffl) December 11, 2019

Kohli and Anushka Sharma – his wife, who was in the stands at the Wankhede for the 3rd T20I on Wednesday, had tied the knot on December 11 in 2017.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday morning, the two-year-anniversary of their marriage, Kohli said: “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude.”

In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude❤️ pic.twitter.com/uVnCA66xa4 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2019

A few hours after the post, he would terrorize the West Indies bowling attack with as many as seven sixes in his whirlwind knock.

