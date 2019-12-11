Follow Us:
Watch: Virat Kohli blows kiss to stands after carnage on marriage anniversary

Virat Kohli produced the fastest 50 of his T20I career on a special day - his marriage anniversary - and celebrated with a gesture to the stands in the 3rd T20I vs West Indies on Wednesday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 11, 2019 11:26:15 pm
Virat Kohli gestures to the crowd after his knock of 70* off 29 balls in the 3rd T20I vs West Indies in Mumbai (AP Photo)

Virat Kohli came up with a special knock on his marriage anniversary in the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday. His unbeaten 70 off 29 balls – his fastest T20I fifty – took India to a mammoth score of 240/3 in 20 overs. As he was walking off after his innings, he blew a kiss to the stands and raised his bat in a celebratory gesture.

Kohli and Anushka Sharma – his wife, who was in the stands at the Wankhede for the 3rd T20I on Wednesday, had tied the knot on December 11 in 2017.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday morning, the two-year-anniversary of their marriage, Kohli said: “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude.”

A few hours after the post, he would terrorize the West Indies bowling attack with as many as seven sixes in his whirlwind knock.

