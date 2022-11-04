scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Virat Kohli’s birthday wishes come early with messages from Maxwell, Dahani

Virat Kohli has been in brilliant form at the ongoing T20 World Cup so far, scoring 220 runs in four matches

Virat Kohli turns 34 on Saturday, November 5. (RCB)

Virat Kohli turns 34 on November 5 but wishes have already started pouring in for the India great.

A day before his birthday, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell dropped a heart-warming message for Kohli on live TV.

Yeah, so tomorrow, I just want to wish a very happy birthday to one of my very good friends, Virat Kohli. Hope you have a great day. I’ll send you a text anyway. Enjoy, mate,” said Maxwell.

Kohli and Maxwell have been RCB teammates for the past two seasons.

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani took to his official Twitter profile and conveyed his birthday wishes across to the ‘GOAT’.

“Just couldn’t wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world,” Dahani wrote on his official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been in brilliant form at the ongoing T20 World Cup so far, scoring 220 runs in four matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 11:17:01 pm
Next Story

12 nabbed over fake GST scam in Surat

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 04: Latest News