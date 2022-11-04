Virat Kohli’s birthday wishes come early with messages from Maxwell, Dahani

Virat Kohli turns 34 on November 5 but wishes have already started pouring in for the India great.

A day before his birthday, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell dropped a heart-warming message for Kohli on live TV.

Yeah, so tomorrow, I just want to wish a very happy birthday to one of my very good friends, Virat Kohli. Hope you have a great day. I’ll send you a text anyway. Enjoy, mate,” said Maxwell.

Kohli and Maxwell have been RCB teammates for the past two seasons.

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani took to his official Twitter profile and conveyed his birthday wishes across to the ‘GOAT’.

“Just couldn’t wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world,” Dahani wrote on his official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been in brilliant form at the ongoing T20 World Cup so far, scoring 220 runs in four matches.